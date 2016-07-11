FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HTI Ventures announces changes to board of directors
July 11, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-HTI Ventures announces changes to board of directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Hti Ventures Corp

* HTI Ventures Corp announces change of board of directors

* Has appointed Neil Woodyer as chief executive officer and Jasvir Kaloti as chief financial officer

* Woodyer acquired 10.5 million common shares pursuant to private transaction acquisitions represent 29.6 pct of outstanding common shares of co

* Fiore Financial Corp acquired 6.2 million common shares of co pursuant to private transaction, represents 17.36 pct of outstanding shares of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

