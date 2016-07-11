FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hemispherx updates on status of Alferon manufacturing facility
July 11, 2016 / 12:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hemispherx updates on status of Alferon manufacturing facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Hemispherx Biopharma Inc

* Hemispherx updates the status of the Alferon manufacturing facility

* Says all HEPA filters affected by flood were tested by an outside contractor and have passed all required tests

* Says six pumps that were affected by flood were sent back to manufacturer for inspection and repair

* Main damage was in bioreactor room, where one of large supply lines burst, flooding room, causing significant water damage

* Says final repair step required to be performed will be HVAC air balancing and qualification Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

