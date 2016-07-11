FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Trevali Mining Corp raises 2016 annual Santander Zinc production outlook
#Market News
July 11, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Trevali Mining Corp raises 2016 annual Santander Zinc production outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Trevali Mining Corp Says Has Increased Its 2016 Annual Santander Zinc Production Guidance To 57

* 2016 santander mine production with record zinc output and mill throughput, and boosts 2016 zinc production guidance

* 60 million pounds for santander mine

* Q2-2016 santander recoveries averaged 89% for zinc, 87% for lead and 73% for silver

* Mill throughput for quarter was 219,086 tonnes, versus 209,188 tonnes set in q1-2016

* 25 million pounds for santander mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
