FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Alcoa Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.09
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 11, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alcoa Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.09

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Alcoa Inc :

* Alcoa reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.09

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.15 excluding items

* Q2 revenue $5.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $5.2 billion

* 2016 packaging market is projected to grow 1 to 3 percent

* In automotive, alcoa continues to forecast global automotive production growth of 1 to 4 percent for 2016

* 2016 global building and construction market projected to grow at 4 to 6 percent

* Alcoa inc says for 2016 growth in heavy duty truck, trailer and bus market in europe and china is expected to be offset by continued production declines in north america

* Forecasting improvement in second half of 2016 as new platforms ramp up, and a strong 2017 for global aerospace market

* Company projects a global alumina deficit of 1.5 million metric tons for 2016

* Large commercial aircraft deliveries expected to rise 6 percent in second half of 2016 compared to first

* Q2 average realized price $1,849 per metric ton of aluminum versus $2,180 per metric ton

* Intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website

* Alcoa inc sees global production outlook for commercial transportation market at negative 4 to negative 1 percent for 2016

* Forecasts full-year 2016 large commercial; aircraft deliveries to be flat to up 3 percent, followed by "strong" double-digit growth in 2017

* Alcoa inc says q2 alumina production 3,316 KMT versus. 3,977 KMT last year

* Says Inventories At Q2-End $3,438 million versus $3,549 million at Q1-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.