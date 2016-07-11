BRIEF-Alcoa Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.09

July 11 (Reuters) - Alcoa Inc :

* Alcoa reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.09

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.15 excluding items

* Q2 revenue $5.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $5.2 billion

* 2016 packaging market is projected to grow 1 to 3 percent

* In automotive, alcoa continues to forecast global automotive production growth of 1 to 4 percent for 2016

* 2016 global building and construction market projected to grow at 4 to 6 percent

* Alcoa inc says for 2016 growth in heavy duty truck, trailer and bus market in europe and china is expected to be offset by continued production declines in north america

* Forecasting improvement in second half of 2016 as new platforms ramp up, and a strong 2017 for global aerospace market

* Company projects a global alumina deficit of 1.5 million metric tons for 2016

* Large commercial aircraft deliveries expected to rise 6 percent in second half of 2016 compared to first

* Q2 average realized price $1,849 per metric ton of aluminum versus $2,180 per metric ton

* Intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website

* Alcoa inc sees global production outlook for commercial transportation market at negative 4 to negative 1 percent for 2016

* Forecasts full-year 2016 large commercial; aircraft deliveries to be flat to up 3 percent, followed by "strong" double-digit growth in 2017

* Alcoa inc says q2 alumina production 3,316 KMT versus. 3,977 KMT last year

* Says Inventories At Q2-End $3,438 million versus $3,549 million at Q1-end