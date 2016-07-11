FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-LINE Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
#Market News
July 11, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-LINE Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Line Corp :

* Line announces pricing of initial public offering

* Pricing of its ipo of 35 million shares consisting of 22 million ADSS offered in u.s. And outside Japan at ¥3,300 per share or $32.84 per ads

* Pricing of its initial public offering of 35 million shares consisting of 13 million shares of common stock offered in japan at ¥3,300 per share

* Line corp says its adss are expected to begin trading on new york stock exchange on july 14, 2016 under symbol "ln"

* Line announces pricing of initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
