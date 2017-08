July 11 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc :

* Berkshire Hills appoints James M. Moses chief financial officer

* Senior executive VP and CFO Josephine Iannelli has chosen to leave company as of July 5, 2016, to pursue other opportunities