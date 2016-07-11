FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Quotient expects qtrly total revenue and product sales to be about $5.7 mln
July 11, 2016 / 8:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Quotient expects qtrly total revenue and product sales to be about $5.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Quotient Ltd :

* Quotient Limited provides update on the Mosaiq(tm) development plan and reports preliminary fiscal first quarter 2017 revenues

* For three months ended June 30, 2016, quotient's total revenue and product sales are expected to be approximately $5.7 million

* Product sales in q1 of fiscal 2017 were previously expected to be within range of $4.7 to $5.2 million, compared with $4.9 million in q1

* European field trials for mosaiq blood grouping consumable, initial mosaiq serological disease screening consumable now planned to start in nov

* European field trials for mosaiq blood grouping consumable, initial mosaiq serological disease expected to be reported in q1 of calendar 2017

* Validation process also identified minor factory modification needed to control humidity levels during final assembly of mosaiq consumables Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
