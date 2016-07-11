BRIEF-FXCM June retail customer trading volume $275 bln

July 11 (Reuters) - Fxcm Inc :

* Fxcm reports monthly metrics

* Average retail customer trading volume per day of $12.5 billion in june 2016, 2% lower than may 2016 and 24% lower than june 2015

* June retail customer trading volume of $275 billion in june 2016, 24% lower than june 2015

* Average of 585,295 retail client trades per day in june 2016, 6% higher than may 2016 and 4% higher than june 2015

* Retail customer trading volume for q2 2016 was $842 billion, 10% lower than q1 2016

* Active accounts of 178,444 as of june 30, 2016, an increase of 544, or 0.3%, from may 31, 2016

* Institutional customer trading volume for q2 2016 was $182 billion 70% higher than q2 2015.