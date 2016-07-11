FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-FXCM June retail customer trading volume $275 bln
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 11, 2016 / 8:31 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-FXCM June retail customer trading volume $275 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Fxcm Inc :

* Fxcm reports monthly metrics

* Average retail customer trading volume per day of $12.5 billion in june 2016, 2% lower than may 2016 and 24% lower than june 2015

* June retail customer trading volume of $275 billion in june 2016, 24% lower than june 2015

* Average of 585,295 retail client trades per day in june 2016, 6% higher than may 2016 and 4% higher than june 2015

* Retail customer trading volume for q2 2016 was $842 billion, 10% lower than q1 2016

* Active accounts of 178,444 as of june 30, 2016, an increase of 544, or 0.3%, from may 31, 2016

* Institutional customer trading volume for q2 2016 was $182 billion 70% higher than q2 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.