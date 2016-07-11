FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alon USA says retained JP Morgan as financial adviser to assess strategic alternatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Alon Usa Energy

* Alon USA energy, inc. Provides update on the activities of its special committee to review strategic alternatives

* Since its formation, special committee has reviewed a number of strategic alternatives, including a potential business combination with delek

* Special committee has set no timetable for strategic review process and has not made a decision to pursue any particular transaction

* Special committee retained J.P. Morgan as financial advisor and gibson dunn as legal advisor to assist in assessment of strategic alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

