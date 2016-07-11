FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Ashland provides update on planned separation of Valvoline
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 11, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ashland provides update on planned separation of Valvoline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Ashland Inc

* Ashland inc. Provides update on its planned separation of valvoline

* Ashland inc. Announces an amendment to its senior unsecured credit agreement

* Ashland's subsidiary valvoline finco one llc enters into a delayed-draw credit agreement for new senior secured bank facilities

* Valvoline delayed-draw credit agreement provides for $1.325 billion in financing

* Valvoline delayed-draw credit agreement provides for $1.33 billion in financing

* Valvoline delayed-draw credit agreement will be available for borrowings upon transfer of valvoline business to valvoline inc

* Credit agreement consisting of a five-year secured senior revolving credit facility of $450 million , five-year loan of $875 million

* Expects to satisfy conditions in fall of 2016 in connection with other steps in planned separation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.