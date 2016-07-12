FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy amends its bank credit agreement
July 12, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy amends its bank credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Patterson-UTI Energy Inc

* Patterson-UTI Energy amends its bank credit agreement

* Amended its $500 million senior unsecured revolving credit agreement

* Patterson-UTI Energy Inc - amended its $500 million senior unsecured revolving credit agreement

* When borrowing base is determined based on July 31 balances, co expects borrowing base to be approximately $360 million

* Patterson-UTI - ameded to extend maturity date of $357.9 million in revolving credit commitments of certain lenders from Sept 27, 2017 to March 27, 2019

* Patterson-UTI Energy - amendment to extend maturity date of $357.9 million in revolving credit commitments from September 27, 2017 to March 27, 2019

* Patterson-UTI- Amendment so that borrowings will bear interest until Sept 27, 2017 at either eurodollar rate plus margin ranging from 2.75 pct to 3.25 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
