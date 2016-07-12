FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Alliance One International says Q4 EPS $11.33
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alliance One International says Q4 EPS $11.33

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Alliance One International Inc :

* Alliance One International reports improved fiscal year 2016 and fourth quarter earnings

* Q4 earnings per share $11.33

* Q4 sales $732.3 million

* Says internal forecasts anticipate improved sales and adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2017 when compared to 2016

* Restructuring that began in march 2015 is on track to deliver over $35.0 million of anticipated recurring annualized savings

* Says forecasting increased sales and adjusted EBITDA in second half of fiscal year 2017 versus first half of year

* During fiscal year 2017 we are targeting about $15.0 million of capital expenditures for maintenance

* Internal forecasts anticipate improved sales and adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2017 when compared to 2016

* Reconsolidated Zimbabwe operations as of March 31, 2016 and recorded an associated gain of $106.2 million in other operating income

* During fiscal year 2017, targeting roughly $8 million related to rebuilding warehouse damaged by fire in Zimbabwe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.