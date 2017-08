July 12 (Reuters) - Richmont Mines Inc

* Reports strong second quarter results from island gold; Consolidated results on-track for the upper end of production guidance and lower end of cash cost guidance

* Q2 revenue c$40.6 million

* Richmont mines inc qtrly island gold mine produced 18,617 ounces of gold, a 24% increase over prior year period