BRIEF-AMC Entertainment to buy Europe's Odeon & UCI Cinemas

July 12 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc

* AMC Theatres to acquire Odeon & UCI Cinemas Group

* Transaction valued at approximately £921 million

* Deal comprised of 75% in cash and 25% in stock consideration, subject to lock-ups

* Will continue to be headquartered in Leawood, Kansas

* AMC expects to maintain its quarterly dividend

* Deal includes assumption of £407 million of net debt as of March 31, 2016 to be simultaneously refinanced at closing

* AMC also is currently in a process to acquire us-based theatre exhibitor Carmike Cinemas

* AMC Entertainment says in connection with transaction, company will make adjustments to conform Odeon & UCI financial statements to US GAAP

* Adam Aron will continue to serve as CEO and president, and Craig Ramsey will continue to serve as CFO

* Odeon & UCI transaction does not impact AMC's ability to complete Carmike transaction

* Transaction is conditional upon antitrust clearance by European Commission

* Combination of AMC and Odeon & UCI will result in AMC's operation of 627 theatres, more than 7,600 screens in 8 countries

* Says transaction has been approved by both board of directors of amc and shareholder of Odeon & UCI

* Transaction has fully committed debt financing in place arranged by Citigroup Global Markets Inc

* To acquire largest theatre exhibitor in Europe, London-based Odeon & UCI cinemas group, from private equity firm Terra Firma