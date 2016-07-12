FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Ashland provides update on its planned separation of Valvoline
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ashland provides update on its planned separation of Valvoline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Ashland Inc

* Provides update on its planned separation of Valvoline; Announces offering of senior notes by Valvoline Finco Two LLC

* Units Valvoline Finco Two LLC to offer $375 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024

* Notes will be unsecured unsubordinated obligations of Valvoline Finco

* Valvoline Finco intends to transfer net proceeds of offering to ashland

* Ashland intends to those net proceeds to repay borrowings under its senior unsecured credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.