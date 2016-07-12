FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Crescita Therapeutics provides update on immunology group wind-down
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Crescita Therapeutics provides update on immunology group wind-down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Crescita Therapeutics

* Provides an update on its immunology group wind down

* Effective July 11, 2016, company sold its manufacturing facility based in Germany that produces active ingredient in WF10 AND Oxoferin

* Says divestiture is part of company's plan to reduce its cash burn

* Says will no longer be funding ongoing operating losses of immunology group

* Says will realize a significant monthly cost savings

* There will be additional future savings as company completes its planned wind-down of immunology group operations

* Says is also continuing orderly closure of its Leipzig office which it expects to complete in Q3 of 2016

* When restructuring is complete later in 2016, company expects to have a reduced cash burn, significant cash and no debt. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.