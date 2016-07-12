BRIEF-Crescita Therapeutics provides update on immunology group wind-down

July 12 (Reuters) - Crescita Therapeutics
* Provides an update on its immunology group wind down
* Effective July 11, 2016, company sold its manufacturing facility based in Germany that produces active ingredient in WF10 AND Oxoferin
* Says divestiture is part of company's plan to reduce its cash burn
* Says will no longer be funding ongoing operating losses of immunology group
* Says will realize a significant monthly cost savings
* There will be additional future savings as company completes its planned wind-down of immunology group operations
* Says is also continuing orderly closure of its Leipzig office which it expects to complete in Q3 of 2016
* When restructuring is complete later in 2016, company expects to have a reduced cash burn, significant cash and no debt. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)