July 12 (Reuters) - Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc

* Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. Reports first quarter fy2017 diluted E.P.S. Of $0.12 on revenue of $9.4 million

* Q1 revenue fell 9.5 percent to $9.4 million

* Q1 same store sales rose 1.5 percent

* Q1 earnings per share $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)