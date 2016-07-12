FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-American Airlines, Citi, Barclaycard US, Mastercard announce credit card agreement
July 12, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-American Airlines, Citi, Barclaycard US, Mastercard announce credit card agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc

* American Airlines, Citi, Barclaycard US, and Mastercard announce new credit card agreements

* Its partners in AAdvantage() credit card program announced new agreements

* New agreements to extend relationships and continue providing AAdvantage miles and other benefits to customers

* Agreements will allow Barclaycard US to offer its cards to new customers in airports and exclusively during flights beginning in Jan. 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

