a year ago
BRIEF-Copper Mountain says produced 7,980 ounces of gold during Q2
#Market News
July 12, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Copper Mountain says produced 7,980 ounces of gold during Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Copper Mountain Mining Corp

* Announces Production Results For Q2 2016

* Annual production on track: produced 21.2 million pounds of copper, 7,980 ounces of gold, and 74,910 ounces of silver during Q2

* Signed amended agreement to extend guarantee for debt service reserve, CAPEX reserve for additional year ending June 27, 2017

* Copper Mountain Mining Corp says mill throughput for month of June averaged 38,900 tpd, which is above guidance of 37,500 tpd for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

