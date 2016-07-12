BRIEF-Copper Mountain says produced 7,980 ounces of gold during Q2

July 12 (Reuters) - Copper Mountain Mining Corp

* Announces Production Results For Q2 2016

* Annual production on track: produced 21.2 million pounds of copper, 7,980 ounces of gold, and 74,910 ounces of silver during Q2

* Signed amended agreement to extend guarantee for debt service reserve, CAPEX reserve for additional year ending June 27, 2017

* Copper Mountain Mining Corp says mill throughput for month of June averaged 38,900 tpd, which is above guidance of 37,500 tpd for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)