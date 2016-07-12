FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SPX Flow announces amendment to $1.35 bln senior secured credit facilities
#Market News
July 12, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-SPX Flow announces amendment to $1.35 bln senior secured credit facilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - SPX Flow Inc

* SPX Flow announces amendment to $1.35 billion senior secured credit facilities

* Amendment ncreases maximum consolidated leverage ratio for any period of four consecutive fiscal quarters to 4.0x

* An amendment increases maximum consolidated leverage ratio for any period of four consecutive fiscal quarters to 4.0x

* Previous maximum consolidated leverage ratio was 3.25x

* In connection with increased leverage ratio, co has agreed to pledge certain assets as collateral under agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

