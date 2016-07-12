FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Xplore Technologies sees FY 2017 revenue $85 mln-$95 mln
July 12, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Xplore Technologies sees FY 2017 revenue $85 mln-$95 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Xplore Technologies Corp

* Xplore Technologies announces preliminary fiscal first quarter results, expects fiscal 2017 revenue of $85 to $95 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $85 million to $95 million

* Experienced slower orders in Q1 and expect to report revenue of about $16 million for June quarter

* Had a telecommunications customer delay shipment of a significant Q1 order & experienced delays in orders due to Brexit & related global economic uncertainty

* Q1 operating exp seen declining more than $900 thousand sequentially, to about $6.8 million, reflecting headcount reductions & savings initiated at start of Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

