BRIEF-Cancana JV provides Q2 operations update

July 12 (Reuters) - Cancana Resources Corp

* Cancana JV reports second quarter 2016 operations update

* During Q2 of 2016 Brazil Manganese Corporation produced 5,293 tonnes, which increased 147% during comparative quarter in 2015

* During Q2, Brazil Manganese Corporation shipped sales of 9,112 tonnes of manganese mineral product

* Ferrometals owns approximately 78.6% and Cancana owns remaining 21.4% of Brazil Manganese Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)