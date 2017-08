July 12 (Reuters) -

* Air Lease Corporation announces lease placement of four new Boeing 737-8 MAX with Cayman Airways

* Placement of 737-8 MAX aircraft on long-term lease to Cayman Airways, delivering between Q4 2018 and Q3 2020 from co's order book with Boeing

* Cayman Airways will also lease one used Boeing 737-800 (MSN 30289) from ALC, with delivery in Q4 2016 on a 25-month lease