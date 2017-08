July 12 (Reuters) - EOS Imaging SA :

* H1 2016 revenue increases 39 pct to EUR 14.1 million ($15.62 million)

* Says to have sold 18 EOS systems in Q2 of 2016, up from 14 systems in same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9027 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)