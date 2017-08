July 12 (Reuters) - Renaissancere Holdings Ltd :

* Renaissancere Holdings Ltd announces executive management changes

* Says Mr Qutub appointed CFO

* Jeffrey D. Kelly, 62, will retire effective September 15, 2016

* Jeffrey Kelly will be succeeded as chief financial officer by Robert Qutub effective August 8, 2016