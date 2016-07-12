FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AAR Q4 earnings per share $0.32 from continuing operations
July 12, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-AAR Q4 earnings per share $0.32 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - AAR Corp :

* AAR reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.32 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion

* Q4 sales $458.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.30 to $1.40 from continuing operations

* "Similar to fiscal year 2016, we expect a seasonally low Q1 of fiscal year 2017"

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.34

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.97, revenue view $1.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $452.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

