July 12 (Reuters) - Pure Multi-Family REIT LP :

* Announces CDN $33.9 million (US$26.0 million) equity offering and anticipated internalization of asset management

* Agreement to sell on a bought deal basis 4.4 million class a units of pure multi at a price of CDN$7.64 per unit

* Intends to use net proceeds to partially fund acquisition of a 368 unit class "AA" luxury apartment community among the others