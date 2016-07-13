BRIEF-Capstone Mining Q2 combined copper production totalled 28,100 tonnes

July 13 (Reuters) - Capstone Mining Corp :
* Capstone Mining 2016 second quarter production results
* Combined production totalled 28,100 and 52,700 tonnes of copper in Q2 and year-to-date periods, respectively
* Combined production totalled 28,100 and 52,700 tonnes of copper in Q2 and year-to-date periods
* Capstone's 2016 production guidance for 108,000 tonnes (±5%) of copper remains unchanged
* Capstone's 2016 production guidance for 108,000 tonnes (±5%) of copper remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)