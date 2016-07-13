FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Diamondback says to buy leasehold interests and related assets in Southern Delaware Basin
July 13, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Diamondback says to buy leasehold interests and related assets in Southern Delaware Basin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Diamondback Energy Inc

* Diamondback energy, inc. Announces accretive entry into the delaware basin, increases 2016 production outlook and provides operational update

* Diamondback energy inc says deal valued at $560 million

* Diamondback is increasing its 2016 production guidance to a range of 38.0 to 40.0 mboe/d

* To acquire leasehold interests and related assets in southern delaware basin

* Increasing its 2016 capital expenditure guidance to $350 to $425 million

* Company is decreasing its full year 2016 lease operating expense ("loe") guidance to $5.50 to $6.25 per boe

* If commodity prices continue to strengthen, diamondback could add a fifth rig in q4 of 2016

* Intends to finance acquisitions through combination of cash on hand and proceeds from one or more capital markets transactions

