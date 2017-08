July 13 (Reuters) - Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd

* Jinkosolar signs jpy2 billion syndicated loan agreement with japanese bank consortium led by smbc

* Says financing will be used to supplement jinkosolar japan's working capital

* Unit signed one-year jpy2 billion loan agreement with a bank consortium led by sumitomo mitsui banking corporation