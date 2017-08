July 13 (Reuters) - Imprivata Inc

* Imprivata agrees to be acquired by Thoma Bravo

* Transaction valued at approximately $544 million

* Thoma Bravo to pay $19.25 per share

* Barclays is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Imprivata