July 13 (Reuters) - Copper Mountain Mining Corp

* Copper mountain increases size of bought deal offering

* Underwriter has agreed to increase size of offering to c$6.5 million

* Underwriter has agreed to buy, on a bought deal basis, 11.8 million units of company at a price of c$0.55 per unit