BRIEF-Agrofresh signs distribution agreement with Botanocap
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
July 13, 2016 / 1:26 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Agrofresh signs distribution agreement with Botanocap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Agrofresh Solutions Inc

* Agrofresh signs strategic global distribution agreement with Botanocap

* Botanocap products will be marketed globally by Agrofresh

* Says company will also explore opportunities in Australia, New Zealand and Asia

* Sales are expected to begin in as soon as one to two years

* Additional planned registrations will be sought to allow broad commercialization, with initial focus on markets in Usa,Latin America,Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

