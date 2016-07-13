FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 13, 2016 / 3:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-H2O Innovation to buy Utility Partners LLC for $17 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - H2o Innovation Inc

* H2o innovation enters us operation and maintenance market with the acquisition of utility partners and concurrent private placement of $20 m

* Will acquire utility partners, llc for purchase price is us$17.0 million

* Announces that it has entered into a binding agreement pursuant to which h2o innovation will acquire utility partners, llc

* H2o innovation inc says expects acquisition to be accretive to earnings and cash flow from day one

* H2o innovation inc says h2o innovation intends to finance acquisition with an equity financing

* H2o innovation inc says equity financing, by way of a bought deal private placement, for an amount of approximately $18.4 million

* Will complete non-brokered private placement with insiders in amount of $1.6 million,additional $10 million long-term secured credit facility Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

