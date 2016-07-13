FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Saratoga Investment Corp Q1 EPS $0.57
July 13, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Saratoga Investment Corp Q1 EPS $0.57

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Saratoga Investment Corp

* Saratoga investment corp. Announces fiscal first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.57

* For quarter ended may 31, 2016, saratoga investment's aum was $264.4 million, an increase of 0.6% from $262.7 million as of may 31, 2015

* Net asset value increased $2.0 million from $125.1 million as of february 29, 2016 to $127.1 million as of may 31, 2016

* Nav per share was $22.11 as of may 31, 2016, compared to $22.06 as of february 29, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

