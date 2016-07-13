FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Yum Brands Q2 earnings per share $0.75 excluding items
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 13, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Yum Brands Q2 earnings per share $0.75 excluding items

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc :

* Reports second-quarter GAAP operating profit growth of 32%; delivered core operating profit growth of 7%; raises full-year core operating profit growth guidance to at least 14%

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.81

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises full-year core operating profit growth guidance to at least 14%

* On track to finalize China separation with targeted completion date around October 31, 2016

* Foreign currency translation negatively impacted operating profit by $16 million

* Yum Brands Inc qtrly total revenue $3,008 million versus $3,105 million

* Yum Brands Inc qtrly total revenue from China division $1,588 million versus $1,636 million

* To raise full-year core operating profit growth forecast to at least 14% from 12% previously

* To raise full-year core operating profit growth forecast given strong first-half results and current trends in China

* "Outside of China, challenging industry conditions in U.S. contributed to soft sales results"

* Q2 worldwide system sales grew 3 percent

* Outside China, three brand divisions in "on track to deliver against their full-year core operating profit growth targets"

* "China division is off to a good start in Q3 for both KFC and Pizza Hut casual dining"

* Q2 earnings per share $0.75 excluding items

* "Plan to return a significant amount of capital to shareholders both prior to and after spin"

* Q2 revenue view $3.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.