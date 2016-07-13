BRIEF-Yum Brands Q2 earnings per share $0.75 excluding items

July 13 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc :

* Reports second-quarter GAAP operating profit growth of 32%; delivered core operating profit growth of 7%; raises full-year core operating profit growth guidance to at least 14%

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.81

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises full-year core operating profit growth guidance to at least 14%

* On track to finalize China separation with targeted completion date around October 31, 2016

* Foreign currency translation negatively impacted operating profit by $16 million

* Yum Brands Inc qtrly total revenue $3,008 million versus $3,105 million

* Yum Brands Inc qtrly total revenue from China division $1,588 million versus $1,636 million

* To raise full-year core operating profit growth forecast to at least 14% from 12% previously

* To raise full-year core operating profit growth forecast given strong first-half results and current trends in China

* "Outside of China, challenging industry conditions in U.S. contributed to soft sales results"

* Q2 worldwide system sales grew 3 percent

* Outside China, three brand divisions in "on track to deliver against their full-year core operating profit growth targets"

* "China division is off to a good start in Q3 for both KFC and Pizza Hut casual dining"

* Q2 earnings per share $0.75 excluding items

* "Plan to return a significant amount of capital to shareholders both prior to and after spin"

* Q2 revenue view $3.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S