a year ago
BRIEF-XL Group estimates Q2 preliminary net loss of $240 mln relating to natural catastrophes
July 13, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-XL Group estimates Q2 preliminary net loss of $240 mln relating to natural catastrophes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Xl Group Plc

* Xl group plc announces its second quarter 2016 preliminary loss estimate for natural catastrophes

* Preliminary net loss estimate in q2 of 2016 of approximately $240 million



* Preliminary estimate is pretax,net of reinsurance,reinstatement premiums; split about $100 million in insurance segment, $140 million in reinsurance segment

* Losses contributing to estimate include wildfires in canada, flooding in europe, earthquakes in japan and ecuador,hailstorms in united states

* Natural catastrophe events are estimated to result in losses to (re)insurance industry in excess of $16 billion in q2 of 2016

* Wildfires in and around fort mcmurray, alberta canada, accounts for approximately $120 million of company's q2 preliminary loss estimate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

