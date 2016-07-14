FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-BlackRock reports Q2 adj earnings per share of $4.78
Sections
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
Wider Image
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 14, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-BlackRock reports Q2 adj earnings per share of $4.78

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc -

* BlackRock reports second quarter 2016 diluted EPS of $4.73, or $4.78 as adjusted

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $4.78

* Q2 earnings per share view $4.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $4.73

* $2 billion of long-term net inflows in Q2 of 2016, and $126 billion over last twelve months

* Q2 GAAP revenue $2,804 million versus $2,905 million last year

* Qtrly AUM of $4.9 trillion, up 4% year-over-year and 3% sequentially

* At quarter-end, cash management AUM increased 28% to $374.7 billion

* Q2 adjusted operating income $1,179 million versus $1,248 million last year

* Q2 GAAP net income $789 million versus $819 million last year

* Q2 iShares long-term net inflows of $15.7 billion versus long-Term net inflows of $10.9 billion last year

* Q2 adjusted net income $797 million versus. $838 million last year

* BlackRock’s Larry Fink - “Our clients are facing unprecedented challenges as they attempt to navigate current investment environment”

* Institutional index long-term net outflows of $1.1 billion for Q2

* BlackRock’s Larry Fink says ‘market environment is creating greater opportunities for blackrock to engage with clients”

* BlackRock’s fink says “political and macroeconomic uncertainty, historically low yields and elevated market volatility are leading clients to pause”

* Q2 revenue view $2.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.