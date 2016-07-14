FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Clubcorp Holdings reports Q2 results
#Market News
July 14, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Clubcorp Holdings reports Q2 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Clubcorp Holdings Inc

* Clubcorp reports strong second quarter results, announces promotion of Mark Burnett to president and announces deal to manage a new business club atop of one world trade center in new york city

* Q2 revenue $269 million versus I/B/E/S view $273.6 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.085 billion to $1.105 billion

* Q2 net income was $5.8 million, up $6.0 million

* Qtrly same store clubs revenue was up $3.0 million, up 1.2% to $253.7 million

* For fiscal year 2016, company reiterates that it anticipates adjusted ebitda in range of $242 million to $252 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

