BRIEF-Thescore reports 2016 Q3 results
July 14, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Thescore reports 2016 Q3 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Thescore Inc

* Thescore reports f2016 Q3 results

* Posted quarterly revenue of $6.1 million compared to $3.2 million in same period previous year

* Thescore inc qtrly advertising revenue grew to $6.1 million from $3.0 million, an increase of 105%

* Thescore inc says users of thescore’s mobile applications were 4.3 million average monthly active users in Q3, an increase of 5% over same period in f2015

* Thescore inc says average monthly user sessions of Thescore’s mobile applications reached 358 million in Q3, up by 27% compared to same period in f2015

* Thescore inc ceo says “we believe emergence of chatbots has potential to be transformative in way people consume content on their mobile devices” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

