July 14, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Antero Midstream says exercised option to acquire Stonewall Gathering pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Antero Midstream Partners LP

* Antero Midstream announces increased quarterly distribution and second quarter 2016 operations update

* Declared a cash distribution of $0.25 per unit for Q2 of 2016, a 32 percent increase compared to prior year quarter

* Antero Midstream Partners LP says exercised option to acquire a 15 percent equity interest in Stonewall Gathering pipeline for $45 million

* Q2 low pressure gathering volumes averaged 1,353 mmcf/d, a 40 percent increase compared to prior year quarter

* Antero Midstream Partners LP says Q2 high pressure gathering volumes averaged 1,253 mmcf/d, 5 percent up versus prior year quarter and a 3 percent increase sequentially Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

