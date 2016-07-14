FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Antero Resources announces Q2 2016 operations update
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 14, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Antero Resources announces Q2 2016 operations update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Antero Resources Corp

* Antero Resources announces second quarter 2016 operations update

* Antero Resources Corp quarterly average net daily gas equivalent production was 1,762 mmcfe/d a 19 percent increase over prior year quarter

* Average net daily liquids production was 75,041 bbl/d, a 63 percent increase over prior year

* Initiating second half 2016 net marketing expense guidance of $0.10 to $0.15 per mcfe

* Currently on track to achieve net marketing expense guidance for year of $0.15 to $0.20 per mcfe

* Total liquids production for Q2 of 2016 represents an organic production growth rate of 63 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.