BRIEF-Antero Resources announces Q2 2016 operations update

July 14 (Reuters) - Antero Resources Corp

* Antero Resources announces second quarter 2016 operations update

* Antero Resources Corp quarterly average net daily gas equivalent production was 1,762 mmcfe/d a 19 percent increase over prior year quarter

* Average net daily liquids production was 75,041 bbl/d, a 63 percent increase over prior year

* Initiating second half 2016 net marketing expense guidance of $0.10 to $0.15 per mcfe

* Currently on track to achieve net marketing expense guidance for year of $0.15 to $0.20 per mcfe

* Total liquids production for Q2 of 2016 represents an organic production growth rate of 63 percent