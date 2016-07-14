BRIEF-Delta Air Lines says June Qtr adjusted profit $1.47/ share

July 14 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc
* Announces June quarter profit
* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share $1.47
* Quarterly GAAP earnings per share $2.03
* Quarterly passenger unit revenues declined 4.9 percent, including 1 point of impact from foreign currency, on a 3.2 percent increase in capacity
* Quarterly total revenue $10,447 million versus $10,707 million last year
* CASM-Ex including profit sharing, was flat for June 2016 quarter compared to prior year
* Says special items, net of taxes, in June 2016 quarter totaled $422 million
* Sees September quarter CASM - ex including profit sharing about flat compared to third quarter of 2015
* Sees September quarter operating margin 19 percent - 21 percent
* Sees September quarter fuel prices, including taxes and refinery impact $1.52 - $1.57
* Sees September quarter system capacity up 1 percent - 2 percent compared to third quarter of 2015
* Sees September quarter passenger unit revenue down 4% - 6% compared to third quarter of 2015
* Due to foreign currency pressure and economic uncertainty from Brexit, decided to reduce 6 pts of U.S.-U.K. capacity from winter schedule
* Changes in capacity, with other network actions, will reduce system capacity by about one point in the December 2016 quarter
* Company now expects to grow its system capacity by 1 percent year over year during this period
* “The revenue environment remains challenging, with persistent headwinds from close-in domestic yields and geopolitical uncertainty” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: