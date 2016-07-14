FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Delta Air Lines says June Qtr adjusted profit $1.47/ share
#Market News
July 14, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Delta Air Lines says June Qtr adjusted profit $1.47/ share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc

* Announces June quarter profit

* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share $1.47

* Quarterly GAAP earnings per share $2.03

* Quarterly passenger unit revenues declined 4.9 percent, including 1 point of impact from foreign currency, on a 3.2 percent increase in capacity

* Quarterly total revenue $10,447 million versus $10,707 million last year

* CASM-Ex including profit sharing, was flat for June 2016 quarter compared to prior year

* Says special items, net of taxes, in June 2016 quarter totaled $422 million

* Sees September quarter CASM - ex including profit sharing about flat compared to third quarter of 2015

* Sees September quarter operating margin 19 percent - 21 percent

* Sees September quarter fuel prices, including taxes and refinery impact $1.52 - $1.57

* Sees September quarter system capacity up 1 percent - 2 percent compared to third quarter of 2015

* Sees September quarter passenger unit revenue down 4% - 6% compared to third quarter of 2015

* Due to foreign currency pressure and economic uncertainty from Brexit, decided to reduce 6 pts of U.S.-U.K. capacity from winter schedule

* Changes in capacity, with other network actions, will reduce system capacity by about one point in the December 2016 quarter

* Company now expects to grow its system capacity by 1 percent year over year during this period

* “The revenue environment remains challenging, with persistent headwinds from close-in domestic yields and geopolitical uncertainty” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
