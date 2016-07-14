FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Skyharbour to acquire 100 pct of Moore Lake Uranium project from Denison
July 14, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Skyharbour to acquire 100 pct of Moore Lake Uranium project from Denison

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Skyharbour Resources Ltd

* Skyharbour secures option to acquire 100 pct of Moore Lake Uranium project from Denison and announces David Cates to join board of directors

* As part of option agreement, co will issue 18 million shares, make staged cash payments over five years totaling $500,000 to denison

* Under option agreement, Skyharbour will become operator of Moore Lake Project

* David Cates, president and CEO of Denison and Uranium Participation Corp, will be joining Skyharbour’s board

* Co will also incur $3.5 million in exploration expenditures over five years to complete acquisition of 100 pct interest in property

* Skyharbour has received board approval for consolidation of company’s issued and outstanding share capital

* Intended consolidation will be on a basis of one post-consolidation common share for every four pre-consolidation common shares

* Arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 13,000,000 units at a price of $0.15 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

