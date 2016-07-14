BRIEF-Nightingale says announces the sale of its Canadian assets

July 14 (Reuters) - Nightingale Informatix Corp

* Nightingale announces the sale of its canadian assets

* Nightingale informatix corp says deal valued at $14 million

* Sale represents a sale of substantially all of company’s canadian assets

* Company will retain ownership of its v10 (nexia) software technology and rights to use its clearinghouse technology

* Significant portion of asset sale proceeds will be used to repay co's secured debt which totals about $10.4 million