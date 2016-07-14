FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nightingale says announces the sale of its Canadian assets



#Market News
July 14, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nightingale says announces the sale of its Canadian assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Nightingale Informatix Corp

* Nightingale announces the sale of its canadian assets

* Nightingale informatix corp says deal valued at $14 million

* Sale represents a sale of substantially all of company’s canadian assets

* Company will retain ownership of its v10 (nexia) software technology and rights to use its clearinghouse technology

* Significant portion of asset sale proceeds will be used to repay co’s secured debt which totals about $10.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
