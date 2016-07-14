BRIEF-Ur-Energy says twelve employees were laid off in June

July 14 (Reuters) - Ur-Energy Inc :

* Ur-Energy provides 2016 Q2 operational results

* Says Q3 2016 production target for lost creek is 140,000 - 170,000 pounds U(3)O(8) dried and drummed

* Says production rate may be adjusted based on continuing operational refinements, and indicators in market

* As previously announced, reductions in workforce were implemented in June due to continuing depressed uranium market conditions

* Says twelve employees were laid off, and several remaining employees were asked to change job responsibilities