July 14 (Reuters) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals :

* Alexion presents new SBC-103 (Rhnaglu enzyme) phase 1/2 data on brain MRI and neurocognitive assessments in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis iiib (MPS IIIB)

* Preliminary evidence suggest potential for dose-dependent disease stabilization in patients treated with SBC-103 at 6 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)