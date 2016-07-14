BRIEF-Harsco Corp says expects Q2 adj operating income of $41 mln exluding items

July 14 (Reuters) - Harsco Corp -

* Harsco provides preliminary second quarter operating results

* Excluding item, Harsco expects adjusted operating income of $41 million for Q2

* Majority of equipment deliveries and related revenue recognition under these contracts are expected in 2017 through 2020

* Previous guidance for Q2 of 2016 included adjusted operating income of $22 million to $27 million

* Company noted that positive expected underlying results can be largely attributed to its metals & minerals segment

* Company concluded it will have a loss on its contracts with sbb in Q2

* Current expectation is that overall outlook for operating income has improved by approximately $20 million from its last update provided in May

* Harsco corp says 2016 guidance range above for operating income translates to a range of $32 million and $52 million on a U.S. GAAP basis

* Majority of equipment deliveries and related revenue recognition under contracts with sbb are expected in 2017 through 2020

* For 2016 expects adjusted operating income, excluding loss provision for contracts in Q2, will exceed previous guidance range of $80 million to $100 million

* Harsco Corp sees EBITDA minus capex margin in m&m segment will roughly double in 2016 compared to periods prior to launch of Project Orion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $367.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $1.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S