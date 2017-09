July 14 (Reuters) - Monsanto :

* Monsanto acknowledges revised proposal from bayer

* Board of directors of Monsanto will review proposal, in consultation with its financial and legal advisors

* Monsanto Co says Morgan Stanley & Co and Ducera Partners are acting as financial advisors

* “Monsanto will have no further comment until its board of directors has completed its review” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: