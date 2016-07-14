FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-United Airlines reaches non-prosecution agreement in Port Authority investigation
July 14, 2016 / 7:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-United Airlines reaches non-prosecution agreement in Port Authority investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc :

* United Airlines reaches non-prosecution agreement in Port Authority investigation

* United has agreed to pay a financial penalty of $2.25 million

* United accepted responsibility for certain conduct related to establishment of flight between Newark and Columbia

* “Agreed to continue to enhance its compliance, anti-bribery and anti-corruption program policies and procedures as appropriate”

* Resolution with United States Attorney’s office for District of New Jersey in connection with Port Authority investigation

* Also agreed to continue to make annual reports of its compliance efforts

* U.S. Attorney’s office to not prosecute co related to establishment of flight between Newark Liberty airport,Columbia Metropolitan airport

* Attorney’s office to not prosecute company provided United complies with agreement for two years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

