BRIEF-United Airlines reaches non-prosecution agreement in Port Authority investigation

July 14 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc :
* United Airlines reaches non-prosecution agreement in Port Authority investigation
* United has agreed to pay a financial penalty of $2.25 million
* United accepted responsibility for certain conduct related to establishment of flight between Newark and Columbia
* “Agreed to continue to enhance its compliance, anti-bribery and anti-corruption program policies and procedures as appropriate”
* Resolution with United States Attorney’s office for District of New Jersey in connection with Port Authority investigation
* Also agreed to continue to make annual reports of its compliance efforts
* U.S. Attorney’s office to not prosecute co related to establishment of flight between Newark Liberty airport,Columbia Metropolitan airport
* Attorney’s office to not prosecute company provided United complies with agreement for two years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: